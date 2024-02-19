Kuwait Wins Seat In The UNESCO Education Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait, namely the Ministry of Education, has been granted a seat in the permanent bureau of the UNESCO framework conference for education, culture and arts.

The mandate to occupy the seat lasts for four years and it is among the memberships granted to Arab states.

The conference, held in Abu Dhabi on February 13-15, grouped ministers of education, teaching and culture from several states. Focal topic of the gathering was the adoption of a framework for the UNESCO to teach culture and arts.

A statement released by the Ministry of Education, on Monday, said the UNESCO conference to teach culture and arts is a unique platform for the member states, policy makers, UN agencies and other stakeholders "to bolster the international coalition for teaching culture and arts." (end)

