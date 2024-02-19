SOS Children's Villages Boosts Support For Vulnerable Families In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - National Director of the SOS Children's Villages Jordan, Rana Zoubi, noted that 2023 saw the initiation of vital projects, enhancing services for vulnerable children, youths, and families at risk of disintegration, benefiting society at large.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Zoubi highlighted the association's pivotal role in fostering a secure environment for children, youth, and community development throughout 2023. Their initiatives focused on advocating children's rights, ensuring family stability, and addressing root causes of disintegration.The Families Empowerment Project, launched last year, targets improving conditions for families in eastern Amman, facilitating their ability to care for their children. The initiative, in collaboration with local partners, has already reached 16 families, providing a range of essential services, including economic empowerment.Moreover, 9 children were reintegrated into their biological families, supported by the association's efforts to aid 130 at-risk families over three years, through partnerships with various local associations.Zoubi highlighted ongoing support for survivors of domestic violence and their children through the Safe Homes (Malaz) project, which provided refuge for 16 women and 50 children last year.Additionally, the "Al-Wefaq" House, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, facilitated the reintegration of 82 out of 87 women with their families, post-recovery, providing empowerment programs and job opportunities.The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting women, caregivers, and beneficiaries through various training programs and workshops, covering topics like positive education and domestic violence awareness.Economic empowerment initiatives in Irbid and Aqaba aim to improve living conditions, while community integration efforts, including open days and bazaars, fostered engagement between villages and local communities, she added.Furthermore, advocacy efforts included the establishment of children's parliaments and representation in the Shadow Report Committee, supporting the Convention on the Rights of the Child.Efforts to improve the proof of lineage process led to successful outcomes for 10 children and youth under the association's care.In healthcare, the Health House in Amman Village offers comprehensive medical services, prioritizing mental health support and recreational activities for children and youth.Youth support programs, including career days and extracurricular activities, aim to empower young people and promote environmental awareness.Zoubi emphasized the importance of collaboration with children's villages in Palestine and ongoing efforts to support their initiatives.Looking ahead, the SOS Children's Villages plans to establish a creativity laboratory and launch a scholarship program for youth across the Arab world.