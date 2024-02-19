Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Is Predicted To Acquire Cagr Of 14.6% | DSV (DSV PANALPINA), AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market size was estimated at $64.10 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $239.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The integration of AI and blockchain technology is expected to revolutionize the cold chain logistics industry, making it more efficient and secure. The use of advanced monitoring and passive device use, such as data loggers and real-time monitoring solutions, in the industry not only improves business practices, however, also provides complete cold chain visibility and control. Furthermore, the latest IoT technologies, such as wireless sensors and low-power wide-area networks (LoRaWAN), can be used to monitor changes in temperature, moisture, or other factors in real time. These robust technologies outperform alternative technologies in challenging cold chain environments.

Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent.

Prominent Market Players

DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP), MSC MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING COMPANY, DSV (DSV PANALPINA), KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG, .NOATUM LOGISTICS, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLC, BLUE WATER SHIPPING, KLOOSTERBOER, AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP, LLC, .GEODIS

The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market .

In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25°C as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1°C. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The Europe cold chain logistics market is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .

By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

