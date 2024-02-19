(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EE BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2024 - DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH WINS IN MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY DIAMOND EARRINGS

- Moussiaeff JewellersLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charming Da'Vine Joy Randolph looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, where she accepted the award for“Supporting Actress” for her performance in the film, The Holdovers.She wore a pair of exquisite diamond drop earrings with a total diamond weight of 19.46 carats, set in white gold. They were designed with prominent pear-shaped diamonds in cluster formations and with marquise diamonds creating a tassel effect.For information please contact:... Mob: +44 7867514062About MoussaieffThe Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the three London salons, Moussaieff are also in Geneva and Hong Kong.

