(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Transfer Switches estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manual segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$596.5 Million by the ye
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Transfer Switches - A Prelude Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing Product Type Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as Dominant Consumers Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market Industrial Sector: Major Consumer Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Transfer Switches Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023 Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018 Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050 Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Transfer Switches Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050 Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023 Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Transfer Switches: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019 Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center Electrical Infrastructure Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in '000 Sq. ft.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical Infrastructure Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator Applications Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the Demand for Transfer Switches Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen Addressable Market
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 50 Featured)
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA) Cummins, Inc. (USA) Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA) Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA) GE Power (USA) Kohler Power Systems (USA) Regal Beloit Corporation (USA) Schneider Electric SE (France) ASCO Power Technologies (USA) Socomec, Inc. (USA) Vertiv Group Corporation (USA)
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN19022024003732001241ID1107870005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.