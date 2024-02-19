NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sealing and strapping packaging tape market is expected to be valued at US$ 23.2 billion in 2024 . The market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to hit US$ 37.6 billion .



The burgeoning packaging sector is on the lookout for cost-friendly packaging solutions. Sealing and strapping packaging tape is one such option embraced by industry leaders. The tape is being used for the packaging of material from a wide array of industries, keeping the demand diverse.

The packaging sector's development is aided by the increase in import and export activities. To ensure the safe travel of the goods, packaging that is flexible but at the same time does not skimp on security is sought. Sealing and strapping packaging tape is one such flexible solution that is being embraced by the industry.

However, the market also has to contend with a few rough edges. The price of the raw materials used in the making of the tape has a tendency to be volatile, making production cycles unreliable and costly. The regulatory standards imposed by authorities also restrict the industry's growth.

“ E-commerce represents a stellar growth avenue for market players. Sales of consumer goods have increased exponentially, boosting the demand for the related packaging products, including sealing and strapping tapes ,” says Ismail Sutaria , Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tape Market