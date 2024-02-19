Rajasthan-Based Parallel Hotels Onboards Simplotel To Hit 100 Direct Room Nights Via Website In A Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The luxury hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan leveraged Simplotel Hotel E-commerce & Digital Marketing to record phenomenal growth.

- Manan Khetan, Owner, Parallel HotelsBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Parallel Hotels has hit 100 direct monthly room nights through its brand website within five months of partnership. The luxury hospitality property nestled in the scenic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan had onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) and Simplotel Digital Marketing to grow direct bookings through its website.Parallel Hotels partnered with Simplotel after receiving positive feedback from other hotels across the industry. The state-of-the-art website and booking engine that offers powerful technology and marketing capabilities similar to online travel agencies (OTAs) has helped skyrocket direct monthly room nights to the '100-mark' milestone within five months for Parallel Hotels.“I love the fact that we are able to personalise the guest journey on our website, which is similar to that on online travel agencies (OTAs). Our website remembers guests, their preferences, and their search history, which helps us customise offers & promotions and even remarket to them. We can now mimic the marketing efforts of OTAs both on the desktop and mobile devices because of Simplotel Hotel E-commerce, " said Manan Khetan, Owner, Parallel Hotels.Parallel Hotels had opened shop recently and decided to begin its online story with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce.Parallel Hotels Director Pulkit Garg said,“I have to appreciate the Simplotel Digital Marketing team. Their efforts really helped us drive organic traffic and rank higher on Google. I love the analytic reports on Simplotel's dashboard. We get complete visibility into 'length of stay' and 'advance purchase patterns'. These insights help us to optimise our revenue well.”Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said,“We are really happy to have Parallel Hotels begin their journey with us. We are aiming to hit another crescendo in our partnership once we triple our direct monthly room nights before the end of March 2025.”About Parallel Hotels:Parallel Hotels is a luxury hotel designed and dedicated for domestic & international guests. An urban oasis set within the heart of Udaipur, Parallel Hotels aims to redefine hospitality standards while crafting authentic experiences. For the connoisseurs of modern living, the 55-room property is a doorway to undiscovered luxury and timeless sophistication.To learn more, please visitAbout Simplotel:Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, SimplotelReservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.To learn more, please visit or mail ....

