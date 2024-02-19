(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Informatics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$683.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market

Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for Laboratory Information Systems

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries: As of October 17th, 2021

Laboratory Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics

Types of Lab Informatics Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market

Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market

Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth Competition

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for Laboratory Informatics

Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit Informatics Market

Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs

Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory

Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace

User-Centered Designs

Connectivity & Interoperability

Cost of Automation

Lab of the Future

Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook

Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs

Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory Informatics Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market Opportunity

Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs

Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of Lab Informatics

AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics

AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million for Years 2020 & 2025

Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN

Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day Labs

LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories

Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption

Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption

LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research

Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories

Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for Robust and Comprehensive LIS

Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science Laboratories

Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery

Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for Effective AMR Surveillance

Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing Lab Capabilities

Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental Monitoring

Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027 Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)



A&T Corporation

American Soft Solutions Corporation (Prolis)

Anju Software

Attune Technologies Pte., Ltd.

CliniSys Group Ltd.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Autoscribe Informatics

AgileBio SARL

Cirdan Imaging Ltd

Blaze Systems Corp.

Hemasoft Software SL

JusticeTrax

CloudLIMS Indigo BioAutomation

