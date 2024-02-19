IREDA Inks Pact With PNB For Financing Green Energy Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday aimed at advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.

The agreement paves the way for joint efforts in co-lending and loan syndication for a diverse spectrum of renewable energy projects.

It covers joint lending, loan syndication and underwriting, management of Trust and Retention Account (TRA) for IREDA borrowers, and working towards competitive terms of sanction, including pricing on IREDA borrowings.

Through the collaboration, IREDA and PNB can also invest in bonds issued by either organisation.

IREDA chairman Pradip Kumar Das said: "This strategic partnership marks a significant step in our commitment to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in the country. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to provide robust financial support to a diverse range of Renewable Energy projects, fostering sustainability and environmental awareness. Through the MoU and prior agreements with other leading financial institutions, IREDA is well-positioned to fund large-scale renewable energy projects, aligning with the Prime Minister's COP26 announcement to achieve a 500 GW Non-Fossil-based electricity generation capacity by 2030."

The collaboration also strengthens IREDA's successful partnerships with other prominent financial institutions, including Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Overseas Bank.

These MoUs similarly focus on co-lending and loan syndication for a wide range of Renewable Energy projects across the country.

--IANS

sps/prw