Amir Lays Foundation Stone For Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani laid the foundation stone for the Ras Laffan Petrochemical Complex project, in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Monday morning.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was shown about the project, which is considered one of the largest petrochemical projects in the world, that will contribute to doubling the production capacity of ethylene and its derivatives, and will also raise the total production of petrochemicals in the State of Qatar to approximately 14 million tons annually.

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi delivered a speech on this occasion.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, CEOs, senior officials from QatarEnergy's partners, and guests of the ceremony.