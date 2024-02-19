               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wet Season Achieves 65% Of Long-Term Average Rainfall


2/19/2024 5:18:44 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- About 65% of Jordan's long-term average rainfall (8.1 billion cubic meters) has been achieved since the start of the current wet season, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Monday.
This percentage is slightly lower than last year's equivalent figure of 71.8%.
The recent rainfall has increased the total storage in the main dams to 130 million cubic meters, which is 45% of their full capacity of 288.128 million cubic meters. Ajloun has recorded the highest amount of rain in the past 24 hours, with a total of 16.4 mm.

MENAFN19022024000117011021ID1107869935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search