Wet Season Achieves 65% Of Long-Term Average Rainfall

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- About 65% of Jordan's long-term average rainfall (8.1 billion cubic meters) has been achieved since the start of the current wet season, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Monday.This percentage is slightly lower than last year's equivalent figure of 71.8%.The recent rainfall has increased the total storage in the main dams to 130 million cubic meters, which is 45% of their full capacity of 288.128 million cubic meters. Ajloun has recorded the highest amount of rain in the past 24 hours, with a total of 16.4 mm.