Israeli Forces Arrest 30 Palestinians In West Bank, Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces launched a massive campaign of raids in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem on Monday, which included clashes, injuries, and arrests of 30 Palestinians.The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported that the occupation forces arrested 30 Palestinians from the West Bank and Jerusalem, where they were transferred for investigation by the occupation security services under the pretext of involvement in armed resistance against settlers and the occupation forces.The raids were concentrated in the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, and Qalqilya, where the occupation forces ransacked dozens of homes, subjecting their residents to field investigations after detaining them for hours.