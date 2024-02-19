Ongoing Israeli Attacks On Gaza Result In Palestinian Casualties, Destruction

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Over the past 136 days, the Gaza Strip has witnessed continuous Israeli occupation attacks, leading to numerous casualties and injuries among Palestinians. Last night and early Monday, dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of the ongoing aggression.Palestinian sources reported that Israeli warplanes targeted at least three homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, resulting in the death and injury of several Palestinians. Additionally, the neighborhood was subjected to artillery shelling.In the Al-Rimal neighborhood, located west of the city, Israeli warplanes bombed at least two houses, causing injuries to at least six Palestinians who were subsequently taken to Al-Shifa Hospital.In the central part of the Strip, the occupation aircraft and artillery targeted six homes. Two of these houses were located in Deir al-Balah, with one each in Nuseirat, al-Zawaida, Bureij, and Maghazi, leaving ten Palestinians killed and dozens of others wounded.In the southern part of Gaza, Israeli occupation forces continued their military operations within the Nasser Medical Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis. They fired upon medical staff and patients, endangering the lives of more than 120 individuals.Eight patients have already lost their lives due to power outages and the discontinuation of vital life-supporting equipment.Furthermore, the occupation artillery targeted the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital, while Israeli vehicles penetrated the surroundings of the Algerian Specialized Hospital in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.In Rafah, Khirbat al-Adas and two houses in the Shaboura neighborhood were subjected to bombings. Gunboats also fired shells near the tents of displaced people in the western area of the city, resulting in injuries to several Palestinians.According to preliminary figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll has now reached 28,985, with the majority being women and children.The number of wounded stands at 68,883 since the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip began on the seventh of October.