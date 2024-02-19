Heightened Readiness Declared In Energy Sector To Tackle Weather Conditions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission on Monday announced a state of heightened readiness within the energy sector to effectively manage the ongoing weather challenges affecting the Kingdom.In response to the current weather patterns, entities operating in the electricity, oil derivatives, and gas sectors have been urged to enact necessary measures outlined in pre-established emergency plans.A particular emphasis is being placed on intensifying efforts to mitigate the effects of the prevailing weather conditions, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply, and meeting citizens' demand for essential oil derivatives, gas cylinders, and kerosene.Additionally, a concerted effort is underway to bolster technical expertise within workshops to promptly address any operational disruptions.Sector companies have been called upon to promptly address citizen complaints and ensure swift resolution. Continuous monitoring of sector operations is being carried out through the Commission's 24/7 monitoring and emergency center.