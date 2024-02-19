Somalian Army Kills Four Khawarij Militants In Galguduud

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The Somalian Army announced, Monday, the killing of four Khawarij militia members as they tried to attack in Ceel Dheer district in Galguduud state.

Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported that according to information surrounding the terrorist group's imminent attack, commander of the 24th Battalion of the Somali Army, Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammad Tagwini was able to intercept them in Ceel Dheer district.

Tagwini added the Khawarij militia had amassed great losses, which indicates the Somali Army's work in seizing future terrorist attacks. (end)

