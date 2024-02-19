Olakunle Williams To Champion #Blackexcellence In Energy Sector At Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Olakunle Williams, CEO of energy company Tetracore Energy Group will speak at the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) in Dubai this month. With over a decade of experience in the energy sector, Williams will bring a wealth of knowledge and insight into Africa's energy landscape to the event.

Named one of the '25 Energy Personalities to Watch' by the African Energy Chamber, as well as the recipient of the Energy Personality Leadership Prize from the African Institute for Leadership Excellence, Williams is not only a respected figure in the industry but also a driving force behind innovation and change.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit – taking place on February 27, 2024 in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights. For more information, please visit .

Under Williams' leadership, Tetracore Energy has partnered with organizations like the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board and the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria to provide independent power to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme. The company has also partnered with the Africa Prosperity Network and the African Continental Free Trade Area to develop the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2024.

With this track record, attendees can expect Williams to bring insights and strategies to GBIS. His expertise in cultivating partnerships and driving sustainable development in the energy sector will enrich discussions and inspire actionable solutions at the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.--br- src="" alt="Energy Capital & Power" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo