SAP Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, San Francisco, California, US

Monday, March 4, 2024, 7:15 pm – 7:55 pm CET / 6:15 pm – 6:55 pm GMT / 1:15 pm – 1:55 pm EST / 10:15 am – 10:55 am PST

Dominik Asam, CFO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

The Citizens JMP Tech Conference 2024 , San Francisco, California, US

Monday, March 4, 2024, 7:00 pm – 7:30 pm CET / 6:00 pm – 06:30 pm GMT / 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm EST / 10:00 am – 10:30 am PST

Irfan Khan, President HANA Database & Analytics will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

If you have any questions regarding these events, please reach out via email to our SAP Investor Relations hotline at [email protected] or via phone at +49 6227 767336 during office hours CET.

