Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Industry Report 2024: Market To Reach $1.2 Billion By 2030 - Digital Transformation Drive To Accelerate Uptake

Global Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Low Voltage Industrial Controls estimated at US$780.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Circuit Breakers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$441.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Contactors & Relays segment is estimated at 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $212.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Low Voltage Industrial Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$212.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Low Voltage (LV) Industrial Controls

Circuit Breaker

Contactors & Relays

Motor Starters

Thermal Overload Relays

LV Industrial Controls: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Application (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Process Industry, Manufacturing, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Other Applications

Effects of the Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

While Developed Regions Lead the LV industrial control Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Analysis by Product Type: Circuit Breakers, the Largest Segment

World Low Voltage Industrial Controls Market by Product (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Circuit Breakers, Contactors & Relays, Motor Starters, Thermal Overload Relays, and Other Products

Low Voltage Industrial Controls - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Process Industry & Manufacturing: Major End-Use Verticals

Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020

Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038

Automation Trends Favor Growth

Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Low Voltage Sensor Technology for Easy Monitoring and Control of Energy Sources

IoT Sensors Improve Functionality of Industrial Controls

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Increased Role of Automation in Automotive Industry Augurs Well

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Mining Sector Bodes Well Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion in the Long-Term

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Maxon Motor AG

Chint Group

Lucy Electric Ltd.

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH MCI Transformer Corporation

