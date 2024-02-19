TN Govt Launches Thayumanavar Scheme To Remove Poverty, Rs 27,922 Cr Allocated

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced the setting up of the Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme to alleviate poverty from the state over the next two years.

The minister while presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25 made the announcement in the Assembly.

He said the scheme was allocated an amount of Rs 27,922 crore under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. The minister said that this was announced to launch a "final assault on poverty over the next two years".

The Finance Minister said that these funds would be used to help rescue about five lakh of the poorest families from poverty. They will be provided the necessary government assistance in an integrated manner.

He also added that the government would ensure the participation of elected representatives, charitable organisations, and banks for the initiative piloted by the state government.

The Minister also said that under the scheme, the most vulnerable sections of society, including the destitute, elderly persons living alone, single-parent families, orphaned children, those with mental impairments, persons with disabilities and families with children requiring special assistance would be identified.

He said that the identification of the poorest of the poor families will be carried out through the convergence of official databases, field inspections, community participation, and Gram Sabha sessions.

