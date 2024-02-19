               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Germany Ready To Support Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Ambassador


2/19/2024 5:12:20 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Germany and Europe stand prepared to support peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to the fullest extent of their capabilities, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on X, Trend reports.

"I confirmed this during negotiations with both countries. It's positive that both parties agreed to resolve outstanding issues without resorting to repeated use of force," the ambassador said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869900

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search