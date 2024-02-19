Germany Ready To Support Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Germany and
Europe stand prepared to support peace negotiations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia to the fullest extent of their capabilities,
German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said on X, Trend reports.
"I confirmed this during negotiations with both countries. It's
positive that both parties agreed to resolve outstanding issues
without resorting to repeated use of force," the ambassador
said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.