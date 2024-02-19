Nuclear Industry Helps Iran Cope With Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Atomic
Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is using its nuclear industry to
mitigate the effects of the sanctions imposed against Iran, said
Vice President and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.
VP noted that in the last three years, the AEOI has repaired
various kinds of equipment in other sectors using its own vehicles
and devices. These pieces of equipment are normally made and
serviced by foreign firms, but the sanctions prevent them from
doing so.
Eslami also said that over 150 facilities in different
industries, such as mining, oil, gas, petrochemicals, and
cellulose, are using tools and equipment made by the AEOI.
He announced that the AEOI plans to apply nuclear, laser, and
plasma hybrid technologies to major industrial and economic
projects.
It should be noted that Iran's nuclear program has various
applications in fields like agriculture, health, electricity, and
more, and that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the
nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium exploration to yellowcake
production.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil
exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The
sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets
abroad.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran.
According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of
February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps
and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a
result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30
percent.
