Nuclear Industry Helps Iran Cope With Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is using its nuclear industry to mitigate the effects of the sanctions imposed against Iran, said Vice President and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

VP noted that in the last three years, the AEOI has repaired various kinds of equipment in other sectors using its own vehicles and devices. These pieces of equipment are normally made and serviced by foreign firms, but the sanctions prevent them from doing so.

Eslami also said that over 150 facilities in different industries, such as mining, oil, gas, petrochemicals, and cellulose, are using tools and equipment made by the AEOI.

He announced that the AEOI plans to apply nuclear, laser, and plasma hybrid technologies to major industrial and economic projects.

It should be noted that Iran's nuclear program has various applications in fields like agriculture, health, electricity, and more, and that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in the nuclear fuel cycle, from uranium exploration to yellowcake production.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany).

However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Over the past period, the sanctions have affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

---

