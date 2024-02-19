Civil Society Institutions In Türkiye, Hosted The Colleagues Of The Red Hearts Foundation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The colleagues of the Red Hearts Foundation engaged in meetings
with various civil society institutions in Türkiye to enhance their
connections, during this trip.
Among the participants were the President of the Red Hearts
Foundation, Sevda Haqverdiyeva, and the Vice President, Nihad
Salmanlı, along with prominent participants such as Banu Taşkın,
President of the the Turkish Education Foundation; Gonca Akpınar,
Coordinator of the“Ahbap” Association; Ercument Arabacı,
Coordinator of Social Services at the“Nef” Foundation; Nevgül
Bilsel, President of the“Sabancı” Foundation; Seçil Kınay, Manager
of Special Projects at the“Vehbi Koç” Foundation; and Çiğdem
Toparlak, Communications Manager.
The colleagues of the Red Hearts Fund had the opportunity to
exchange the ideas and experiences with both the theoretical and
practical ways of the civil society institutions in Türkiye.
Detailed information was provided to the representatives of the
foundation regarding the organization of Civil Society
Organizations (CSOs) within the Republic of Türkiye, the support
provided by the companies affiliated with CSOs, the mechanisms for
attracting donations, and the establishment of independent
financial resources.
Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of
Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates
as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters
and people in need. For more information please visit .
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107869898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.