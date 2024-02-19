Civil Society Institutions In Türkiye, Hosted The Colleagues Of The Red Hearts Foundation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The colleagues of the Red Hearts Foundation engaged in meetings with various civil society institutions in Türkiye to enhance their connections, during this trip.

Among the participants were the President of the Red Hearts Foundation, Sevda Haqverdiyeva, and the Vice President, Nihad Salmanlı, along with prominent participants such as Banu Taşkın, President of the the Turkish Education Foundation; Gonca Akpınar, Coordinator of the“Ahbap” Association; Ercument Arabacı, Coordinator of Social Services at the“Nef” Foundation; Nevgül Bilsel, President of the“Sabancı” Foundation; Seçil Kınay, Manager of Special Projects at the“Vehbi Koç” Foundation; and Çiğdem Toparlak, Communications Manager.

The colleagues of the Red Hearts Fund had the opportunity to exchange the ideas and experiences with both the theoretical and practical ways of the civil society institutions in Türkiye.

Detailed information was provided to the representatives of the foundation regarding the organization of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) within the Republic of Türkiye, the support provided by the companies affiliated with CSOs, the mechanisms for attracting donations, and the establishment of independent financial resources.

Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters and people in need. For more information please visit .