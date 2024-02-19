Iranian Parliamentary Delegation To Pay Visit To Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A delegation of
the Iranian parliament will visit Azerbaijan on February 19 in
order to participate in the session of the Asian
Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.
To note, the delegation of the Iranian parliament, consisting of
several MPs, will also participate in the meetings of the
sub-committees of the assembly.
The 14th plenary session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary
Assembly will be held in Baku on February 20-24, 2024. The assembly
was founded in 2006.
