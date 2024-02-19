Sunak Discusses Support For Ukraine With European Commission President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The politicians emphasized the importance of supporting the Ukrainian people.

According to Ukrinform, this is said in a press release published on the website of the UK Government.

The British Prime Minister spoke to Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister welcomed the recent announcement that the EU will provide €50 billion support to Ukraine, and outlined the work the UK is doing through our security cooperation agreement [with Ukraine],” the document reads.



The leaders expressed their outrage at the death of Alexei Navalny, and underscored“the utmost importance of holding those responsible within the Russian system to account.”



Sunak and von der Leyen also discussed the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea.

Von der Leyen wrote on social network X that during the conversation with the head of the British government, the issue of support for Ukraine was discussed.

“Shared strong commitment to support Ukraine, and for peace and security in Europe Discussed conflict in Middle East; duty to protect civilian lives,” she wrote.

The President of the European Commission added that during the conversation with Sunak the issue of cooperation between the British government and the European agency Frontex in the fight against illegal migration was raised.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 1, at a meeting of the European Council, all 27 EU leaders reached a consensus decision to include a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund in the EU's multi-year budget for 2024-2027.