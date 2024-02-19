Ukraine, Japan Sign 56 Documents On Cooperation And Reconstruction PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“56 documents were signed by representatives of Ukraine and Japan at the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo. Among them are intergovernmental agreements, memoranda of understanding, agreements between businesses and local authorities," he informed.

According to Shmyhal, an intergovernmental convention on the avoidance of double taxation has been signed, which is extremely important for Japanese companies planning new projects in Ukraine.

Simultaneously, Ukraine signed over a dozen agreements with influential Japanese organizations to aid in its reconstruction. These organizations include JICA, JETRO, the Export Credit Agency NEXI, and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Grant agreements were also signed to implement recovery programs. In addition, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine signed several documents with Japanese companies to provide agricultural machinery and equipment to Ukraine.

“An intergovernmental memorandum on cooperation in education and technology. Japan is one of the leaders in these areas. It is important to build a true partnership," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Naftogaz and Japan have agreed to collaborate on a joint wind energy project. Additionally, the Ukrainian gas transmission system operator has signed a memorandum to prepare for the modernization of gas compressor stations. Other agreements were signed in the fields of energy, telecommunications, the construction of infrastructure, and environmental protection.

"Japan has already demonstrated leadership in providing financial support to Ukraine. Now, Japan should also take a leading role in Ukraine's economic recovery and investment," summarized Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has started a visit to Tokyo.

He invited Japanese business to become part of Ukraine's economic miracle.

Photo credit: Telegram Denys Shmyhal