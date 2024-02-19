Man Wounded In Vovchansk Community On Saturday Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A resident of Vovchanski Khutory village in the Kharkiv region, who was wounded on February 16, died in hospital.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, today a 50-year-old resident of Vovchanski Khutory village in the Chuhuiv district, who sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy shelling of the village on February 16, died in hospital. The man was in serious condition," the post reads.

As reported, on February 16, at around 12:20, the Russian armed forces fired artillery at the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhuiv district. A 52-year-old man was killed and another resident was injured.