President Ilham Aliyev Visits Monument To National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Ankara


2/19/2024 5:11:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a monument to the Great Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, Azernews reports.

The head of state laid flowers at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park, paying tribute to the Great Leader.

The Heydar Aliyev Park, spanning nearly 10,000 square meters, was established in 2004 and underwent major reconstruction in 2012. At the entrance of the park, there are Khan plane trees planted by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on April 4, 2004.

