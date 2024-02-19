International Agro Business Forum-2024 To Be Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
"International Agro Business Forum-2024" will be held in Baku on
February 20-21, Azernews reports, citing the Small
and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SMB).
The purpose of the forum is to strengthen cooperation between
SMEs operating in the agricultural sector, attract investors to
Azerbaijan, and increase sales opportunities for companies.
Within the framework of the forum, the speeches of state
officials, the discussion of the issues on the agenda of the sector
in the panels organised with the participation of leading companies
and officials in the agrarian field, B2B meetings, and a conference
are planned. Representatives and investors from a number of
countries are expected to participate in the event.
Registration link for participation in the forum:
