US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307, Euro At KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The US Dollar exchange rate against the Kuwaiti Dinar was stable at KD 0.307 on Monday, as well as the Euro at KD 0.331, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).
The CBK added in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling rose 0.10 percent to KD 0.388, while the Swiss Franc stood at KD 0.349, and the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)
