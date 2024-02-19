At Least 64 Dead In Papua New Guinea Tribal Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- At least 64 people were killed in Papua New Guinea tribal clashes, While violence has been escalating in the highlands this is considered the deadliest clashes in a while, announced local authorities on Monday.

Local news agency, Post-Courier, reported that the clashes took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Wapenamanda, Enga.

The warring tribes were in possession of powerful weaponry including (AK-47) and (M4), mentioned the newspaper predicting the body count is on the rise as body removal operations are still underway.

Government opposition called for a quick response and for dispersing additional forces in the area to put an end to the clashes, demanding that the government traces back and identifies source of weaponry.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern over the clashes, indicating that they are providing Papua New Guinea with military and police training.

Papua New Guinea's government has been trying for decades to control bloody tribal clashes to no avail. (end)

