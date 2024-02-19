Kuwait Amir Sends Condolences Cable To Jordanian Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to Jordanian Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his deepest and sincere condolences on the death of the father of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed Al-Saif, wishing the Crown Prince and his family solace. (end) ao

