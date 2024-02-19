Kuwait PM Sends Condolences Cable To Jordanian Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem sent a cable of condolences to Jordanian Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah. The prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences and solace over the death of the father of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed Al-Saif. (pickup previous) ao

