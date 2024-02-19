Account News In Brief (February 19, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO -

Burrell Communications Group has won the business for ANTA Sports, tasked with executing the US launch of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 1 shoe line. The agency will utilize its strategic creative, media, and public relations expertise to drive brand awareness and sales. The campaign will highlight ANTA's commitment to diversity and creativity in sports apparel.



MIAMI - Zapwater Communications has partnered with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, adding Grand Hyatt Atlanta and Andaz West Hollywood to its portfolio. The agency will spearhead public relations and influencer marketing initiatives, focusing on Grand Hyatt Atlanta's extensive renovation and Andaz West Hollywood's legacy in the entertainment industry. Managed from Zapwater's Miami and Los Angeles offices, these collaborations aim to elevate the hotels' market presence and guest experiences.



NEW YORK - OrGreenic cookware has named The HOW Agency as their digital agency of record. The agency will leverage its expertise in paid and organic social media, creative, and influencer marketing to drive sales and support product launches for OrGreenic. The partnership aims to grow the brand's footprint and enhance its digital presence.

