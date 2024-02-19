Agency People News In Brief (February 19, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - MikeWorldWide has appointed Luke Lewis as executive VP and managing director of its New York corporate communications practice. Lewis (pictured), who joins from FleishmanHillard, will lead a team of consultants and drive the agency's growth. His expertise in strategic communications, reputation management, and technology will enhance the agency's service offerings and client relationships.



KANSAS CITY, MO - MMGY Global has appointed Julie Freeman as executive VP of public relations and Julie Cuesta as executive VP of international marketing for its Americas region. Their leadership will focus on scaling core divisions for growth and driving thought leadership and innovation. Both will play crucial roles in MMGY Global's executive leadership team, contributing to the firm's success in the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.



NEW YORK - 360PR+ has named Meaghan Kehoe as director of influencer marketing. Kehoe brings experience from Wilson Sporting Goods and will oversee a range of influencer marketing programs for 360PR+'s clients. Her expertise in integrating influencer marketing with social media and public relations will help clients achieve authentic brand connections and drive engagement.



WASHINGTON - Invariant has appointed Marcus Weisgerber to its strategic communications and public affairs team. Weisgerber will focus on media strategy, storytelling, and reputation building for clients in the defense, technology, AI, and business sectors. His expertise will enhance Invariant's ability to navigate complex policy environments and engage with key stakeholders.



INDIANAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO - TrendyMinds has appointed Stacy Sommer as its chief services officer. With a strong background in global marketing communications, Sommer will lead the agency's service development and delivery, focusing on delivering exceptional marketing solutions for enterprise clients. Her strategic insights and operational skills will support TrendyMinds' growth strategy and commitment to client success.



ARLINGTON, VA - Plus Communications has appointed Jamie Wren as chief operating officer and Tamara Smith as head of public affairs. Both Wren and Smith, who will continue to serve as partners, will play instrumental roles in driving the firm's growth and delivering creative solutions for clients.



HOUSTON - Kulur Group has named Stephanie Johnson as its first chief communications & kulture officer. Johnson brings over two decades of experience in creative media, marketing, and communications. Her role will involve leading Kulur's public relations offerings and internal communications initiatives, driving the agency's mission to create a more inclusive and thriving world.

