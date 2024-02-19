Corporate People News In Brief (February 19, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Eric McKeeby (pictured), a 25-year cancer survivor and communications expert, has joined the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) as head of communications and marketing. McKeeby's experience in science, technology, and medicine communications will support PICI's mission to turn all cancers into curable diseases. His personal journey as a cancer survivor adds a unique perspective to his role, driving his commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment.



ADA, OK - LegalShield has appointed Robert Toevs as its chief communications officer. With over two decades of experience in corporate communications, Toevs will develop and implement comprehensive communication strategies to enhance LegalShield's brand visibility and internal culture. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth and aligning the company's reputation with its strategic objectives.



NEW YORK - Seward & Kissel LLP has appointed Nora Shearer as its chief marketing and business development officer. With experience from global law firms Shearman & Sterling and Norton Rose Fulbright, Shearer will focus on connecting the firm with key audiences and supporting its attorneys.

MENAFN19022024000219011063ID1107869852