Royal Jordanian Flight Touches Down In Ancient City Of Alula Inaugurating New Direct Route

Royal Jordanian will offer two weekly flights between Amman's Queen Alia International Airport and AlUla International Airport New route comes after launch of direct flights from Paris on Saudia and from Manama on Gulf Air

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 19th February 2024:

The ancient city of AlUla welcomed its inaugural Royal Jordanian (RJ) flight as the carrier introduced the new, direct route from Amman. Starting 16th February, RJ will offer two weekly flights between Amman's Queen Alia International Airport and AlUla International Airport.





The launch of the newest flight route to this unique heritage destination reflects the intrigue and appeal AlUla has garnered, thanks to its rich heritage, timeless natural beauty, and diverse year-round calendar of events; these include the ongoing AlUla Arts Festival, upcoming Tough Mudder Infinity AlUla, April's AlUla Camel Cup, and more throughout the year.

The introduction of the new Royal Jordanian flight connecting AlUla and Amman serves as more than just a new airborne route but as a link between two historic lands touched by the ancient Nabataean civilisation, evident in both Jordan's Petra and AlUla's Hegra. Through the new route, the deep historical connection between these regions can be experienced by new explorers and culture enthusiasts.





Recently, Saudia Airlines expanded AlUla's connectivity to Europe through flights from Paris, with the return of its Paris seasonal flight, which took off on 28th January 2024, and the launch of Gulf Air's direct service between Manama and AlUla, operating twice a week until 6th March, and then from 10th April to 27th April. Direct flight options to AlUla are also available from Dubai, Doha, Cairo and various cities within Saudi Arabia.





The improvement of flight operations is a crucial component to accommodate the growing number of visitors, aligned with AlUla's overarching goal to welcome two million visitors annually by 2035 while steering clear of over-tourism. AlUla's dynamic and ongoing light-touch tourism strategy ensures the sustainability of the destination for generations to come while prioritising the quality of the visitor experience.





In keeping high standards of hospitality, the city is also committed to enhancing travellers' experience at AlUla International Airport, which is being expanded to increase its annual passenger threshold from 400,000 to six million. The expansion not only focuses on increasing capacity but also promises a luxurious and immersive experience through the implementation of state-of-the-art facilities.



