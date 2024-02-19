Air Asia To Start Kula Lumpur Service

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Thiruvananthapuram

:

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is set to introduce an additional direct flight to Kuala Lumpur. The flight which will be operated by Air Asia Berhad will start its service to the capital city of Malaysia from February 21, 2024.

Air Asia Berhad will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with Airbus 320 aircraft, accommodating 180 passengers. The fight will run its service initially on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight is scheduled to arrive at 11:50 PM and depart at 12:25 AM.

This will be Air Asia Berhad's inaugural service from Thiruvananthapuram. The airline will provide good connectivity to other countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore etc., beyond Kuala Lumpur.

The introduction of this service will address a long-standing demand, particularly from IT companies, for increased connectivity to East Asian countries. This development is expected to boost travel and tourism sectors of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu.

