Travelport BD, SIA Jointly Hold Training Session For Agents

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Travel technology provider Travelport Bangladesh, in collaboration with Singapore Airlines, organised a training session demonstrating the booking process for SQ NDC via Travelport GDS at a city hotel recently.

The training session was led by Mahdi Alam, Head of Product, MGH Group and co-hosted by Rifat Kader, Sales Manager, Singapore Airlines Bangladesh as well as S M Fahim Hassan, Associate Director-Head of Air Commerce, MGH Group.







S M Fahim Hassan, Associate Director-Head of Air Commerce, MGH Group addressing the session

The interactive session included a quiz contest to ensure active participation from attendees.

Travelport is dedicated to raising awareness about NDC bookings via GDS and extends its gratitude to Singapore Airlines for their support, as well as to all participants, for making the event a success, said the company in a release.

