Al Masaood Automobiles Extends Certified Pre-Owned 2023 Models Campaign

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor of Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region has announced the extension of its highly successful ’Pre-Owned 2023 Models” campaign for Nissan’s Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles (CPOV).

Due to popular demand, Al Masaood Automobiles has extended the offer until the end of February. Moreover, following the complete sell-out of all Nissan X-Terra models under the campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles has introduced the customer-favourite Nissan X-Trail under the offer, in addition to the Nissan Patrol and the Nissan Maxima. All three of these models are sought after due to their reliability and performance and are now available as certified pre-owned models in excellent conditions with low mileage.

Customers also have the opportunity to own these models through a trade-in with their existing vehicles. Additionally, they can benefit from the global Nissan Intelligent Choice Program designed to offer peace of mind to customers purchasing certified pre-owned Nissan vehicles. The program includes a comprehensive package of benefits, such as a 12-month/30,000 KM warranty, extended warranty cover, and 24-hour roadside assistance for a full year. To ensure the highest quality, each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 167+ point inspection and reconditioning process, along with a full service and inspection before delivery. In the rare event of a major failure, customers can also take advantage of a one-off 5-day car replacement option. The program is available for vehicles up to 6 years old or with 150,000 KM on the odometer, subject to stock availability.

Interested customers can explore range of Certified Pre-Owned Nissan models available under this extended offer on Terms and conditions apply.





