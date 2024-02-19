Coding And Marking Equipment Market Is Projected To Expand At A 6.78% CAGR, Driven By Heigh Demand For Product Traceability- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding and marking equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

The increasing need for product traceability is notably driving market growth.

market growth.

Effective product traceability is important in supply chains, majorly in sectors like food, healthcare, retail, auto, and aerospace. It ensures quality, consistency, and safety. Such tracing has become important in product management, allowing monitoring from manufacturing to customer delivery.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.46 billion Market structure USD Fragmented YoY growth

2023-2024(%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The market is segmented by product (CIJ printing and coding, Laser coding and marking, PALM, TTO, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the CIJ printing and coding segment will be significant during the forecast period. CIJ printing and coding is a non-contact printing system that uses several CIJ inks to print on different types of packaging materials. This kind of printer delivers high-quality prints due to their high drop ejection frequency. Moreover, there is a heightened demand for CIJ printing for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. Due to its advantages and wide areas of application, many companies use CIJ printers in their manufacturing lines.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players: ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp.

Industry is fragmented in nature. Observation of

5.99% YOY growth in 2023.

The equipment leasing business model is an emerging trend shaping the growth.

shaping the growth.

High operational costs are significant challenges impeding the growth.

The Coding and Marking Equipment Market plays a crucial role in various industries, including production, packaged consumer goods, and industrial goods. It facilitates the marking of product-related information such as manufacturing date, batch number, and expiration date on packaging. Utilizing advanced coding and marking techniques, this equipment ensures accurate and efficient labeling, catering to the needs of intralogistics processes and the retail sector. End-use industries like the food and beverage industry and the cosmetics industry rely on coding and marking solutions to maintain product traceability and compliance. As packaging requirements evolve, the demand for reliable coding and marking equipment continues to grow, driving innovation and efficiency across diverse sectors.

The industry plays a crucial role across diverse industries such as the chemical, pharmaceuticals, construction, automotive, semiconductor, and electronics sectors. With increasing demand for efficient identification and labeling solutions, coding and marking systems are essential. These systems are utilized for printing batch numbers, government identification codes, and labels on primary and secondary packaging materials. In the chemical industry, pharmaceuticals sector, and construction & building materials industry, precise coding is critical for compliance and safety. Similarly, in the automotive and healthcare industries, accurate marking ensures traceability and product authenticity. As technology advances, the demand for sophisticated coding and marking equipment continues to grow, driving innovation in this dynamic segment.

The

Global

Laser Marking Equipment Market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 1,226.21 million accelerating

at a

CAGR of 7.29%

between 2023 and 2027.



The thermochromic materials market is estimated to grow

at a

CAGR of 7.24%

between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by

USD

1,474.46 million.



