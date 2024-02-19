SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 09 - 19 February 2024

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S (“DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Rules”).



Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased.

Transactions 12-16 February

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024:

Number of shares Avg. purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 0 - 0 12 February 2024 8,000 215 1,722,670 13 February 2024 6,438 215 1,385,285 14 February 2024 7,060 214 1,512,994 15 February 2024 7,000 216 1,508,838 16 February 2024 7,000 215 1,506,272 Accumulated 12-16 February 2024 35,498 215 7,636,059 Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 16 February 2024* 25,234 215 5,428,146 Accumulated under programme 60,732 215 13,064,205 *Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buyback programme under a separate agreement with DFDS.





Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,454,277 treasury shares corresponding to 4.2% of DFDS' total share capital.

All transaction details are enclosed.





