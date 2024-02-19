US Fantasy Sports Market Insight: Surge In AR & VR Technologies Fueling Growth 2023-2028

Driven by the increasing integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in fantasy sports, coupled with the growing engagement among Millennials and Generation Z, the report anticipates a substantial uptick in demand throughout the forecast period. The study highlights the competitive dynamics, exploring key strategies adopted by major market players to captivate users and maximize fan engagement.

Rising popularity of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) models, with FanDuel and DraftKings at the forefront of engaging sports fans

Expansion strategies by major vendors, including strategic agreements and collaborations with emerging players Insight into the evolving market structure and the future implications of regulatory changes and technological advancements

The gender-based segmentation of the market reveals insights into participation trends across male and female demographics. The thorough assessment distinguishes between the application and website platforms, presenting stakeholders with the necessary data to align their market positioning strategies accordingly.

The comprehensive report showcases key vendors leading the market and includes an in-depth analysis of other prominent vendors poised to make significant impacts: FanDuel, DraftKings, Yahoo, and ESPN Paramount.







FanDuel



DraftKings



Yahoo



ESPN Paramount

The discourse in the report is buttressed by a robust research methodology and includes essential terms and references for the analyst community. This publication is a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand the trajectory of the US fantasy sports market, from enthusiasts to industry professionals.

Overview of US Fantasy Sports Market Projected Revenue Analysis

Revenue by Sport, Gender, and Platform

