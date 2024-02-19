Africa E-Learning Market Poised For Remarkable Growth - Comprehensive Insights And Trends (2024-2032)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa E-Learning Market Report by Product Type, Technology, Sector, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Africa e-learning market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2032. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance automobiles, rising environmental awareness among the masses, and the growing number of EV charging stations in Africa represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Africa E-Learning Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, increasing sales of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are among the major factors driving the demand for e-learning in Africa. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning solutions and expanding number of education apps is influencing the market positively in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of e-learning solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to offer training sessions and prepare for jobs is favoring the growth of the market in the region. Apart from this, rising environmental concerns in the region, such as climate change, desertification, and natural disasters, are catalyzing the demand for e-learning to provide education in areas that are difficult to access. Furthermore, the incorporation of gamification techniques in e-learning applications and websites is creating a favorable outlook for the market in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Africa e-learning market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2023-2032. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology and sector.

Product Type Insights:



Packaged Content

Services Platforms

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the product type. This includes packaged content, services, and platforms. According to the report, packaged content represented the largest segment as it includes planned courses prepared following the standard curriculum and a specific requirement of end users. It also provides generic functional and process-related training to improve employee skills and knowledge in the corporate, skilled training, and vocational training sectors. Moreover, these courses are either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through a subscription.

Technology Insights:



Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS) Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the technology has also been provided in the report. This includes mobile learning, simulation based learning, game based learning, learning management system (LMS), and others. According to the report, mobile learning accounted for the largest market share as it is a form of distance education derived via the Internet or network using personal mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, via mobile apps, social interaction, and online education hubs. In addition, the growing penetration of the internet and smartphones and the rising number of internet service providers offering improved bandwidth and lucrative promo packs are influencing the market positively.

Sector Insights:



K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Africa e-learning market based on the sector has also been provided in the report. This includes K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, and others. According to the report, post-secondary accounted for the largest market share in the region due to the increasing popularity of e-learning among educational institutes and learning practices. Moreover, African governments and other key education stakeholders are undertaking measures to promote the continuity of education from home.

Regional Insights:



South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya Others

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Kenya, and others. According to the report, South Africa was the largest market for e-learning. The increasing number of trained teachers and rising penetration of internet represents one of the major factors driving the demand for e-learning in South Africa. Moreover, the growing usage of e-learning services by higher education institutions and multinational corporations (MNCs) operating in the country is influencing the market positively. Besides this, the increasing adoption of e-learning among students to prepare for numerous competitive exams is strengthening the growth of the market in the country.

Companies Mentioned Include



Via Afrika

Obami

Dapt Eneza Education and Tutor



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900