UAE Canned Food Market Set For Growth, Forecasted To Reach US$325.872 Million By 2028

The latest market analysis report reveals that the UAE canned food market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81%. This robust growth trajectory indicates a rise from a valuation of US$250.789 million in 2021 to an anticipated market size of US$325.872 million by the year 2028.



The UAE's affluent lifestyle and diversified economy that spans from oil production to tourism and a thriving meat industry are significant factors propelling the canned food sector forward. An increasing consumer base fueled by UAE residents' high meat consumption has resulted in surging demand for various canned meat products, which in turn strengthens the market.

Key Market Drivers



Online Retail Revolution: Transitioning towards the digital era, retailers in the UAE are extensively growing their online capabilities to cater to a market that chooses convenience and efficient delivery systems, fueling the canned food industry.

Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Preferences: The fast-paced lifestyle of consumers in the UAE has led to a significant rise in the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food, with innovations in food processing technologies playing a vital role.



The push towards online grocery shopping and advancements in digital infrastructure also contribute to the market growth. With internet penetration reaching new heights in the UAE, online distribution channels are becoming increasingly popular, promising a brighter future for the canned food market.

Segmentation Insights

The market research addresses several critical segments in the UAE canned food market:

By Type: Organic and InorganicBy Product Type: Canned Meat, Canned Fish/Seafood, Canned Fruits and Vegetables, Canned Beans and Legumes, amongst othersBy Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online, amongst others



Market Developments: In an endeavor to cater to the health-conscious and environmentally aware consumer base, UnMeat, a plant-based canned food brand, was launched in the UAE, marking its presence across over 200 outlets.

Through the detailed analysis provided by this market research publication, stakeholders, investors, and market participants can garner valuable insights into the growth prospects, emerging trends, and driving forces of the UAE canned food market. This research serves as an essential tool for strategic decision-making and understanding the market dynamics of canned foods in this economically vibrant region of the Middle East.

Companies Mentioned Include



Del Monte Foods (UAE) FZE

California Garden

John West

Century Pacific Foods Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

