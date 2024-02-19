Pet Social Networking Platform XOOX Announces $1 Million Prize Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XOOX_Creative Promotion Challenge

Time Square Digital Screen_XOOX

Time Square_XOOX

"Together Let's Earn, Together Let's Share!" Creating memories with pets and winning prizes together, capturing the attention of pet owners worldwide

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The decision to adopt a pet is heartwarming, but the associated costs of pet care are a substantial reality, contributing to the increasing number of abandoned dogs and cats. Recent research shows that the average pet parent spends approximately $4,800 annually on their beloved furry friends. A study that examined a year in the life of pet parents and looked at various factors impacting 2,000 dog and cat owners in 2023, including finances, found that these costs arise from food, toys, clothes, treats, and health needs.XOOX Lab, the world's first pet-exclusive social networking service (SNS) platform, has sparked interest by launching a challenge contest that can solve pet owners' concerns about the financial burden of caring for their pets. This unique challenge presents an opportunity for our beloved pets, once viewed solely as an expense, to actually earn money. It's worth paying attention to for any pet lovers, especially with a first prize of $1 million, comparable to lottery winnings.Participation is simple. Through the XOOX Pet Application , participants can submit creative promotional ideas to promote XOOX Lab globally via email at .... The XOOX Global Promotion Idea Challenge is open to anyone with fresh and creative ideas outside traditional marketing methods, with no specific format or restrictions, but the emphasis should be on ways to involve their pets. Kristen Kim, XOOX Lab PR Manager, stated,“Anyone with creative ideas for engaging both current and potential pet owners worldwide, effectively promoting the XOOX Pet app, is invited to participate. We anticipate that this challenge will contribute significantly to improving online content, addressing the growing concern of violent and provocative material.”The promotional idea challenge contest will run from February 20 to August 20, 2024, spanning six months. XOOX Lab plans to select 50 ideas in the initial round, which will be evaluated directly by a panel of experts. Among the 50, 10 ideas will be selected, with each recipient receiving $10,000. The final winner will receive a grand prize of $1 million. Additionally, the grand prize winner will have the unique opportunity to create a lasting memory by featuring alongside their beloved pet in an advertisement displayed on Times Square.XOOX Lab, launched on November 11, 2023, with the aim of conveying the meaning of a platform for animals with four legs, is currently running a system where users donate a penny to the XOOX Foundation upon account registration. Currently, it is conducting various challenge contests such as the Pet Music Challenge and the Pet Kiss & Hug Challenge, with various prizes.The XOOX Foundation is gearing up to launch a campaign for the revision and improvement of animal-related laws worldwide based on the funds collected. Additionally, B2EN [KOSDAQ: 307870], the producer of the pet-exclusive app 'XOOX Pet' , in collaboration with the pet economy market and social enterprise DogUs Planet, represented by Kim Hyo-Jin, and the AI big data company B2EN, along with the genetic analysis company MediCloud, are jointly conducting global promotional activities. This activity is scheduled to take place in early March to rescue abandoned pets and facilitate the adoption of shelter animals.

Kristen Kim

XOOX Lab, Inc.

+1 213-944-2679

...

[XOOX] Space Pets Episode