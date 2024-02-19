Setback For CPI(M) As Kerala HC Upholds Conviction Of 12 In Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Feb 19 (IANS) In a setback to the ruling CPI(M), the Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the conviction of 12 persons in the 2012 murder of T.P Chandrasekharan, a former top leader of the party in Kozhikode.

Popularly known as TP, he, according to his now legislator wife K.K. Rema was "eliminated with the blessings of the top party brass for asking questions in the party".

TP after breaking away from the CPI(M) founded the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP). Rema contested the 2021 Assembly polls from RMP with the support of the Congress-led UDF.

The High Court on Monday while rejecting the appeals filed by the convicts (one of whom passed away during the pendency of the appeal) also additionally convicted two more persons who had been acquitted by the trial court.

The Court has now asked the nine presently serving sentences and the two, who have now been included as convicts, to be present in the court on September 26. The two, K.K. Krishnan and Jyoti Babu, are both CPI(M) local leaders.

A trial court had convicted 12 of the 36 persons accused on May 4, 2012. However, the trial court had also acquitted several accused, including prominent CPI(M) activists like Kozhikode district secretariat member P. Mohanan as well as area and local committee members K.K. Krishnan and Jyothibabu.

The 12 persons convicted were sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court. The verdict was challenged by the convicted persons before the High Court, which was dismissed.

Rema expressed happiness over the fresh orders of the High Court.“I am deeply happy with the Court judgment and we are not going to rest as we will be returning to the court with fresh petitions as a few like P. Mohanan ( Kozhikode CPI(M) district secretary) have been given a clean chit. We will continue our legal battle,” said Rema.

