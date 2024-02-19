Goa Min Attacked While Returning After Inaugurating Shivaji’S Statue

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 19 (IANS) A mob of around two to three hundred people attacked Goa's Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai with stones on Monday, while he was returning after inaugurating the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sao Joao De Areal Village in South Goa.

Speaking to IANS, Subhash Phal Dessai said that a mob attacked him with stones from the rear as he reached his vehicle.

“They attacked me with stones from the back. It was a mob of around 200 to 300 people. I did not sustain any severe injury, but I was hit by a stone on my head and have got a swelling,” Phal Dessai said.

The BJP leader said that he was invited to inaugurate the statue of Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.“I was returning after inaugurating the statue when they attacked me. Police were present during the incident and they controlled the situation well,” he said.

Locals from the area complained that the statue was allegedly illegally installed without taking permission from the local panchayat.

“Those who were present to install the statue are not locals, police and officials failed to check their identities. We asked Minister Phal Dessai how this was allowed. However, he said that he would talk on the issue later and police lathi-charged us, when we opposed the move,” a local lady from Sao Joao De Areal told reporters.

“We would have had no issues if they were doing it legally. We need to condemn such incidents. Even officials are not supporting locals,” she lamented.

Heavy police force was present to maintain law and order in the area.

--IANS

sbk/rad