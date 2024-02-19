Up To Dh12.5 Million: World's Rarest Supercars Up For Auction In Dubai Next Month

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some of the world's rarest supercars from top-notch brands will be auctioned in Dubai next month, including a pre-World War II recreation 1935 Bugatti.

RM Sotheby's, the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales, will hold its inaugural Dubai auction of supercars on March 9, featuring a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie with an estimated price of $2.9 million to $3.3 million (Dh10.6 million to Dh12.11 million).

Aston Martin Valkyrie will be offered in Dubai for the first time for sale at auction. This little-used, one-owner car is presented in Scintilla Silver colour.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

For something a little different but no less exotic, the 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic Recreation by Erik Koux will also be auctioned in Dubai. This beautiful recreation of one of the most iconic pre-war cars in existence is estimated to sell for between Dh2.57 million to Dh3.3 million.

The UAE is one of the world's top luxury car markets. With the relocation of thousands of millionaires into Dubai in 2023 and 2024, demand will increase for ultra-luxury cars in the country.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, told Khaleej Times in an interview earlier that their UHNWIs customers are moving their families as this is the best place to enjoy luxury due to safety and security.

For McLaren enthusiasts, RM Sotheby's said the 2014 Mclaren P1 will be offered in Dubai is a fine example of the attractive colour combination of Mercury over Harissa Red with an estimated price of Dh2.93 million to Dh3.67 million.

In addition, the 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione will also be offered for auction to Ferrari fans in Dubai next month.

2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione

The V-12 and front-engined car is estimated to cost Dh4 million to Dh4.77 million.

The 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé, which is one of just 20 Centenario Coupés made to commemorate company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's centenary year, will also be available in Dubai for sale. It's powered by a thundering 6.5-litre V-12 mated to a seven-speed automated manual gearbox. Cost Dh7.34 million to Dh9.175 million, the Centenario was also the first Lamborghini to feature cutting-edge rear-wheel steering.

2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé

One-of-three Koenigsegg Agera RSR, made exclusively for the Japanese market, will also be put for auction in Dubai. The supercar is powered by a 5.0-litre V-8 for a staggering return of 1,160 horsepower; paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is estimated to cost between Dh10.2 million to Dh12.5 million.

Koenigsegg Agera RSR

