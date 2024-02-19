Qatar Shell And Partners Celebrate Conclusion Of Research Project To Repurpose Industrial Waste

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre (QSRTC), in collaboration with Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ), Qatar University (QU) and The Ministry of Municipality (MM), has celebrated the conclusion of a ground-breaking research project supported by QNRF to repurpose industrial waste generated at the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant (Pearl GTL) in Ras Laffan.

The multi-year research project has achieved a breakthrough in converting biosludge, an organic-rich by-product of the Pearl GTL process, into a valuable soil enhancer for non-edible agricultural crops in Qatar.

Historically consigned to landfills, this biosludge can now serve a sustainable purpose, marking a significant

milestone in environmental stewardship.

Foteini Nikolopoulou, Vice President HSSE Qatar and Pearl GTL Operations - Shell, highlighted the project's importance, stating:“The biosludge generated at Pearl GTL is rich in organic matter. By diverting it from landfills and exploring its potential as a soil enhancer, the project is making a positive contribution to our sustainability goals in Qatar. This collaboration has been successfully applied by working together with our key stakeholders, who are experts in the field.”

Hamad Al Shemari, the Director of the Agricultural Research Department at the Ministry of Municipality, emphasised Qatar's commitment to advancing agricultural research aimed at repurposing waste.

Dr. Sabah Solim, Research Programme Lead at Shell, emphasised the long-term goal this type of work.“As we celebrate the successful conclusion of this transformative project, Qatar Shell, alongside its partners, remains dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainable practices."