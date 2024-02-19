Two Qatari Firms Added To FTSE Russell Micro-Cap Indices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Medicare Group (MCGS) and Mekdam Holding Group Q.P.S.C have been added to FTSE Russell Micro-Cap Indices, the leading global index provider's semi-annual review of emerging markets indices revealed.

The review which will be effective after the Qatari market closing on Thursday (March 14, 2024) showed that none of the Qatari companies was deleted from the FTSE Indices. An affiliate of FTSE global indexes and funds, FTSE Emerging Markets Index mainly targets most emerging market stock exchanges, and it offers major investments for the largest international banks and companies. The index includes many European, British and international funds and investment portfolios.